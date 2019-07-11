State Cup to move to the Fraser Coast Sport Precinct in 2020

NEW HOME: CEO of Queensland Touch Association Ben Mannion inspects the Fraser Coast Sport Precinct.

TOUCH:

Queensland Touch Football CEO Ben Mannion after touring the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct yesterday believes the move in 2020 will address field capacity issues.

The new facility will allow the event to continually grow in Hervey Bay.

"Moving to the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct will allow the carnival to expand to the next level with additional teams,” Mannion said.

The extra space will also allow Queensland Touch to explore adding mixed teams to the tournament.

Next year's carnival will be the tenth Junior State Cup to be held in the Fraser Coast Region.

The annual 3-day Touch Football event that brings together more than 2600 participants from over 233 affiliate teams from across Queensland extending as far north as Townsville and as far south as South Tweed.

During this time the Fraser Coast region enjoys more than 10,000 visitors to the region.

QLD Touch Football CEO Ben Mannion is thrilled the event will remain in Hervey Bay.

"We are proud to hold our biggest event here in Hervey Bay whilst showcasing some of the best young talent in touch football,” he said.

The 2019 Qld Touch Football Junior State Cup taps off today at 7.30am at the Hervey Bay Sports Complex.