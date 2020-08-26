STATE ELECTION: How candidates will crack down on crime

Maryborough state election candidates talk about their plans to tackle crime rates. Picture: Zak Simmonds

THEY may come from different sides of the political spectrum but Bruce Saunders and Sharon Lohse can agree on at least one thing.

The Labor and One Nation candidates for Maryborough both said dealing with the causes of crime was more effective than punishing offenders.

Ms Lohse said she had spent time speaking with local police and community groups to understand the issues.

"I have been liaising with different community groups and people working in key areas, and volunteers with past experiences," she said.

"I have spent a considerable amount of time listening to how and what programs need to be established, to fully address and proactively prevent crime."

Sharon Lohse, One Nation candidate for Maryborough.

Mr Saunders said the best approach was to tackle the root of the problem, which he said included unemployment.

"I talk to the police weekly. I have phone calls with the police in my district, officers and police on the beat," Mr Saunders said.

"They're worried about unemployment rates. When people struggle financially, crime rates go up."

Ms Lohse said crime prevention would be a key election focus for One Nation and the party would deliver a "holistic" solution though she did not provide specifics at this stage.

Mr Saunders made similar comments, saying every level of government had a role to play in bringing the crime rate down.

"It's got to be a collaborative effort with the Federal Government. If they cut mental health facilities, that has an impact too. We've got to look at a holistic view," Mr Saunders said.

"You can't cut people off their benefits and make it tougher. A lot of crime is opportunistic crime."

"We've got to create jobs and make sure schools are funded correctly."

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders.

LNP candidate Denis Chapman had a different perspective, saying his party took a "tough on crime" approach.

"The LNP will crack down on crime and youth crime by implementing tougher laws," he said.

"We will remove the sentencing rule of detention as the last resort, restore breach of bail as an offence, recognise prior offending in the courts and scrap Labor's catch-and-release bail laws.

"We'll monitor youth offenders on bail 24/7, end Labor's failed youth bail houses and introduce mandatory detention for third convictions.

"And we'll break the cycle of crime by introducing trial justice reinvestment and a community payback farm program, to equip youth offenders with the skills they need to get on the straight and narrow and focus on early intervention."

All three candidates agreed drug crime was a major problem for Maryborough.

Denis Chapman, LNP candidate for Maryborough.

"Anyone who thinks Maryborough is drug free has to be joking," Mr Saunders said.

Mr Chapman said the LNP proposed to build four new drug rehabilitation centres across Queensland to help drug users break drug addiction, "especially ICE addiction, which is a real problem in regional Queensland".

Ms Lohse said in speaking with courthouse staff and rehabilitation workers, it was clear "the crimes more often than not come from drug and abuse related incidents".

Police resourcing was also a focus for the candidates, with Mr Chapman saying the LNP would ensure police "have the resources and laws they need to end the revolving door of repeat offenders".

Mr Saunders pointed to the Labor government's efforts in upgrading the Maryborough and Howard police stations.

Maryborough's other election candidates were contacted for comment.