STATE ELECTION: New candidate for Maryborough confirmed

Craig Armstrong is running as a Greens candidate for Maryborough in the 2020 State Election.

A NEW candidate has entered the state election race in Maryborough.

Craig Armstrong has been declared as the Greens hopeful for the Heritage City seat.

The family man from Maryborough positions himself and his party as an alternative to the “poor choices and decisions” made by the major parties.

“They’ve failed to acknowledge experts and evidence,” he said.

“They’ve failed to act on reducing carbon emissions, on homelessness, on lessening the cost of education and on providing timely access to free healthcare services.

“They’ve continuously undercut the welfare of communities in favour of their corporate donor’s bottom line.”

Mr Armstrong, who has a background as a chef and in the aged care, childcare and disability support sectors, previously ran for the seat in 2017.

He took 3.5 per cent of the vote.

The Greens had a “communities over corporations” approach, Mr Armstrong said.

“Together, we’re faced with climate change, unaffordable housing, and the rising cost of essential services like water and power,” he said.

“Add poor job security and the extreme casualisation of work to the mix. We need solutions.”

Mr Armstrong will take on incumbent Labor MP Bruce Saunders and One Nation candidate Sharon Lohse in the October election.

No LNP candidate has yet been announced for the seat.

The Chronicle contacted Mr Armstrong for further comment.