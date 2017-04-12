STATE ELECTION: Saunders will stand for M'boro seat

MEMBER for Maryborough Bruce Saunders has confirmed he will stand for the seat again at the next State election.



Mr Saunders said his job was far from complete, adding that while the city was "definitely on the right path" he wanted to make sure the trajectory is maintained.

"I have ensured recorded funding for our Schools across the electorate and with the recent announcement of the $4.5 million performing arts complex for Maryborough State High School, their first building in over 50 years, you can be assured I will continue fighting to give our students every opportunity to achieve a better future for them," he said.



He described Maryborough as the best electorate in Queensland, with the potential to be a top destination for manufacturing, agriculture, small business and education.



Mr Saunders said his major focus now was on getting an upgrade for Maryborough Hospital's emergency department.

"Our hospital is at last moving in the right direction, and I want to ensure this direction is maintained and this is one of the many reasons I will again stand so I can now and into the future "put the Maryborough electorate first."

Fraser Coast councillor James Hansen has also put his hand up to contest the seat of Maryborough at the State election, standing for One Nation.