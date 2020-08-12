STATE ELECTION: Who’s running so far and who’s tipped for tilt

Fraser Coast candidates are being announced for the 2020 state election. Photo: Brett Wortman

BATTLE LINES are finally being drawn for the two Fraser Coast seats in this year’s State Election.

After much speculation following long-time MP Ted Sorensen’s retirement announcement, Steve Coleman was last week announced as the LNP candidate for Hervey Bay.

Now, the Chronicle understands his Labor rival will be Jason Scanes.

The retired army captain and former federal Wide Bay candidate is tipped to run as a Labor candidate but it has not been officially confirmed.

Adrian Tantari had previously announced he would seek preselection for the Labor candidacy.

Damian Huxham will be the One Nation candidate for Hervey Bay.

In the Heritage City, incumbent MP Bruce Saunders is vying to hold onto his seat for Labor.

His competition will be One Nation candidate Sharon Lohse and Greens hopeful Craig Armstrong.

The election will be held on October 31.