Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Fraser Coast candidates are being announced for the 2020 state election. Photo: Brett Wortman
Fraser Coast candidates are being announced for the 2020 state election. Photo: Brett Wortman
Politics

STATE ELECTION: Who’s running so far and who’s tipped for tilt

Christian Berechree
12th Aug 2020 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

BATTLE LINES are finally being drawn for the two Fraser Coast seats in this year’s State Election.

After much speculation following long-time MP Ted Sorensen’s retirement announcement, Steve Coleman was last week announced as the LNP candidate for Hervey Bay.

Now, the Chronicle understands his Labor rival will be Jason Scanes.

The retired army captain and former federal Wide Bay candidate is tipped to run as a Labor candidate but it has not been officially confirmed.

Adrian Tantari had previously announced he would seek preselection for the Labor candidacy.

Damian Huxham will be the One Nation candidate for Hervey Bay.

In the Heritage City, incumbent MP Bruce Saunders is vying to hold onto his seat for Labor.

His competition will be One Nation candidate Sharon Lohse and Greens hopeful Craig Armstrong.

The election will be held on October 31.

fcpolitics state election 2020
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: One hurt in Coast motorcycle crash

        Premium Content BREAKING: One hurt in Coast motorcycle crash

        News One person has been taken to hospital

        FOOTPATH FACELIFT: 15 Coast spots in line for makeover

        Premium Content FOOTPATH FACELIFT: 15 Coast spots in line for makeover

        News Full list of streets where work will take place

        ‘Two enemies in COVID war’: Premier’s grim NZ warning

        Premium Content ‘Two enemies in COVID war’: Premier’s grim NZ warning

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk reveals no new cases of COVID-19 in Queensland