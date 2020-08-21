State glory awaits for young Bay athletes

HARD work has paid off for young Hervey Bay athletes Toby Powers and Dylan Smith.

The budding champions have been selected for the Triathlon Queensland team for 2020 and 2021.

They join 65 other athletes selected from across the state for the team.

Toby showed the grit required for state glory when he competed in the Senior Male Queensland Schools State Triathlon/Aquathlon Championships in February.

Lagging behind in eighth position for the run leg and driven by hometown encouragement, Toby picked up the pace and beat the two competitors in front of him.

"I felt a bit dead in the run but got some last-minute energy," he said at the time.

Dylan Smith during a competition in 2019.

For Dylan Smith, it's the next step in a long line of successes after claiming medals at state and national championships and consistently winning local events over the years.

He started at Hervey Bay Parkrun five years ago.

His regular training has made him into an athlete worth watching.