State Government commits to upgrading 25 bus stops

MORE than $397,000 has been committed by the State Government to provide accessibility and shelter upgrades at 25 bus stops in the Fraser Coast Regional Council area.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders MP said that 18 local bus stops would be fitted with shelters in the coming months, in partnership with Fraser Coast Regional Council.

“I’m excited to announce that our community will receive more than $379,000 of upgrades to local bus stops over the coming months,” said Mr Saunders.

“Delivered by the Palaszczuk Government, this money will help shield passengers from the elements.

“Our Bus Stop Shelter Program means more shade and more protection from the weather for passengers waiting to board buses on Maryborough’s public transport network.

Mr Saunders said that a further 7 bus stops were in the works for accessibility upgrades.

“The Palaszczuk Government’s investment will deliver uniform, level concrete boarding areas and tactile surface indicators at bus stops.

“What this means for our community is that passengers will see their local stops upgraded for their comfort and safety.

“I want to see more Maryborough locals encouraged to make the switch to affordable public transport.

“This money is a win for Maryborough locals and importantly, secures jobs and skills for our region.”

The State Government is contributing $20 million over four years in funding assistance to local Councils across Queensland, with more than 800 bus stops upgraded last year.