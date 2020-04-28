Menu
Managing Director of Wide Bay Transit Murray Priebbenow.
State government keeps drivers rolling

Stuart Fast
28th Apr 2020 6:00 AM
BUS drivers will keep their jobs and the region will retain a bus service with the help of funding that’s been unlocked as part of a $54.5 million essential transport coronavirus package.

The Queensland Government will temporarily underwrite Wide Bay Transit so communities can continue to do essential tasks such as grocery shopping as well as commute to work if they aren’t able to work from home.

Wide Bay Transit’s Murray Priebbenow said the package would keep staff employed during the crisis.

He said the funding would mean regional bus line operators would be able to maintain normal services.

Wide Bay Transit has been regularly sanitising their vehicles since the start of the coronavirus crisis.

Mr Priebbenow said the transit service has experienced less patronage during this time but meant fewer passengers made it easier to allow for social distancing on buses.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said drivers had played a huge role in making sure many essential workers could continue to get from A to B, and that communities can still get to the supermarket or the doctor – especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“However, we’ve seen numbers on buses drop upwards of 80 per cent because people are doing the right thing and limiting travel as much as possible,” Mr Saunders said.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said financial support would be provided to public transport bus operators on the Fraser Coast.

“We’ve been talking with bus operators … we’ll continue to work with them to provide support as they face the challenges of COVID-19,” Mr Bailey said.

