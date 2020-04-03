Govt accused of ‘missing the boat’ when supporting industry

THE State Government has been accused of "missing the boat" when it comes to supporting the region's commercial fishing industry through the coronavirus pandemic.

LNP Shadow Minister for Fisheries Tony Perrett said fishing families were still having to pay taxes and charges despite demand and revenue within the industry collapsing.

But Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said the State Government had acted quickly to support the fishing industry, with a $3.66 million package announced in February.

Mr Perrett said in New South Wales the State Government had rolled out a total fee waiver for all commercial fishers and for those who have already paid their management charges in the form of a credit on their accounts.

"The NSW State Government is also establishing a liaison officer for primary production to develop a better understanding of what is happening on the ground," he said.

"The peak body for the state's commercial fishers, the Queensland Seafood Industry Association has also been calling on Annastacia Palaszczuk and Minister Mark Furner to match the assistance being offered across the border, at the very least.

"The LNP have repeatedly called for tax relief and waivers to help supports Queensland commercial fishers, but Annastacia Palaszczuk isn't listening.

"We know how important the Queensland seafood industry is, as it provides more than 3000 people a livelihood, predominantly in the regions.

"The LNP have also been calling on Labor to adopt it's Queensland seafood labelling policy as part of a promotional campaign to support the coronavirus-affected industry.

"The LNP's seafood labelling policy will encourage more Queenslanders to buy seafood caught by Queensland's fishing fleet."

Mr Furner said fee waivers were in place for tropical rock lobster and reef line (coral trout, red throat emperor and other species) quota and commercial fishing boat licence fees.

The other measures fishery area for the tropical rock lobster fishery has been temporarily expanded for three months to reduce operating costs and allow fishers to sell product into other markets while maintaining crew and jobs in the short term.

Rural financial counselling services are also available for commercial fishers affected by coronavirus.

Grants of up to $50 000 are available to support activities such as market evaluation studies, market visits, training, new processing equipment such as refrigeration or vacuum packaging machines, and boat modifications necessary to meet new market requirements.

"The Premier and the Treasurer have announced a $4 billion package of measures to support Queenslanders health, jobs and businesses - the biggest single relief package assembled by any state or territory to date," Mr Furner said.

"This included a refund of the last two months' worth of payroll tax for directly affected businesses, a three month payroll tax holiday and a further six months payroll tax deferral.

"The government is working to ensure movement of seafood products can continue across borders and is working with companies around freight.

"The government is continuing to monitor impacts on industry and working with them to provide support."