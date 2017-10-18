State Govt announces $1.55m in funding for youth precinct

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

THE State Government will today announce a $1.55 million grant for the Pialba Youth Precinct, which will create about 21 jobs for the region.



The Chronicle can reveal the announcement will be made by Local Government Minister Mark Furner.



The boost will kickstart the $2.63 million project, funded through the Local Government Grants and Subsidies Program.



Funds will go towards upgrading the Esplanade skate park, basketball courts, additional sports furniture, an enhanced stage area and an additional 100 parking spaces to cater for major events.



Mr Furner told the Chronicle the project would generate employment and boost the economy.



"This year, we have given councils two financial years to deliver projects and this has allowed councils to apply for projects which will truly have an enduring impact in their communities," he said.



"It has also enabled councils to plan their workforces ahead of time, to create local jobs and give the local economy a shot in the arm.



"This program is vital for the region and is another example of the Palaszczuk Government's commitment to working with councils for the good of all Queenslanders," he said.



"Investing in infrastructure is a very practical way to generate confidence in a community making it a better place to live, work and operate a business."



The $60 million Local Government Grants and Subsidies Program follows the implementation of the Palaszczuk Government's $400 million Works for Queensland funding to regional councils.



Projects funding through the program must be completed by June 30, 2019.

