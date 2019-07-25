State Govt calls on Opposition to rule out nuclear power

THE State Government is putting pressure on the LNP Opposition to rule out a nuclear future for Queensland.

The demand comes after Queensland LNP Senator James McGrath and Federal LNP Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt continue to push for a nuclear power plant.

Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick said the Palaszczuk Government would fight against the plan "every step of the way" to keep Queensland nuclear-free.

"Senator McGrath and Keith Pitt want to put a nuclear power plant in Queensland's backyard," Mr Dick said.

"Nuclear power plants pose a significant risk to our tourism, agriculture, and industrial development.

"Just think Fukushima and Chernobyl and that's our future if the LNP gets its way.

"Time and again Queenslanders tell the LNP they don't want nuclear power plants up and down the coastline.

"Now is the time for the Queensland LNP leader to rule this nonsense out, once and for all."

But Mr Pitt hit back at Mr Dick's comments saying the State Government was simply using scare tactics when it came to nuclear power.

"Labor has once again proven our point: they are all scare campaign, no solution. We all know the result of the failed Mediscare campaign," he said.

"They can never have an adult conversation about anything.

"The sooner the people of Queensland remove Labor from State Government, the better.

"The best thing the Queensland State Labor Government can do right now for the consumers in this state, is reduce the cost of power.

"This is just a 'look over here' cover up for Jackie Trad's self-referral to the Crime and Corruption Commission."

Mr Dick said the cost running of a nuclear power plant was approximately $200 per megawatt, or five times the cost of wind and solar.

"Nuclear power will need significant Federal Government subsidies to be viable which will distort the energy market.

"Any transition to nuclear by the LNP has the potential to kill off renewables such as solar and wind and the Palaszczuk Government's plans to develop a clean, green hydrogen export industry.

"It is clear that renewable energy is the way forward and it is Queensland at the forefront, taking action.

"We know the Campbell Newman and the LNP wanted to reopen radioactive uranium mines in Queensland.

"The Opposition Leader and the LNP owe it to Queensland to come clean on their plans for nuclear powered future.

"They have flirted with uranium before and they'll do it again because like cuts, sacking and asset sales, nuclear is in their DNA."