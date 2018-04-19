Menu
State Govt spends $1 million on Fraser Coast schools

Carlie Walker
by
19th Apr 2018 12:00 PM

MORE than a million dollars will be spent maintaining and refurbishing schools across the Fraser Coast thanks to funding from the State Government.

Member for Maryborough, Bruce Saunders said maintenance and refurbishment works began at local state schools over the Easter holiday period.

"I'm pleased to say schools in Maryborough have shared in over $1 million for improvements to classrooms and other facilities," he said.

"Work crews undertook as much work as possible during the holiday period to minimise disruption during school term."

At Maryborough Central State School, a $200,000 refurbishment of C block is being carried out.

More than $100,000 has been spent to improve acoustics and ventilation in the sports complex at Maryborough West State School.

At Torbanlea State School, $120,000 was spent on the refurbishment of the multi-purpose court, while more than $180,000 was spent on the refurbishment of the school hall at Yarrilee State School.

"Our school maintenance program is not only building better schools in the area but also providing valuable jobs for tradies and training opportunities for apprentices," Mr Saunders said.
 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

