State Govt to run the show from Wide Bay

THE State Government will do their business from the Wide Bay next month, with cabinet and town hall meetings to be held in the region starting September 10.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders and Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson said they had asked Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to allow the Wide Bay to host government for a week.

Mr Saunders said by having the government in the region for a week, residents could highlight the opportunities and community needs.

"The State Budget approved by Parliament last week included an investment of $649 million for infrastructure projects that will support 1800 jobs," Mr Saunders said.

Ms Donaldson said they were working with local government and the state government's Works for Queensland program to bring job-generating projects in the Wide Bay Burnett region.

Ms Palaszczuk (pictured) said the government held a Community Cabinet meeting in October 2015 and the Working Queensland Cabinet Committee met in Maryborough ahead of last year's state budget.

"Governing from the regions allows my ministers and I to meet with members of the community and local businesses over the course of the week," Ms Palaszczuk said.