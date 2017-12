New Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said he was still being briefed on relevant matters concerning Cr Loft.

New Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said he was still being briefed on relevant matters concerning Cr Loft. Lauren Smit

THE State Government is yet to issue a ruling on the future of Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft as speculation of a pending suspension mounts.

FOLLOW MORE FCCOUNCIL STORIES HERE

New Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said he was still being briefed on relevant matters concerning Cr Loft.

"After a full assessment of the facts, including Cr Loft's submission, I will make a decision as required by the Act," Mr Hinchliffe said.