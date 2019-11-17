State honours for Knoning family Family to represent at National Indoor hockey championships

State Hockey Family - (L) Ryley, Mark, Michelle and Blake Kroning. All representing Queensland at the National Indoor Hockey Championships. Photo: Cody Fox

State Hockey Family - (L) Ryley, Mark, Michelle and Blake Kroning. All representing Queensland at the National Indoor Hockey Championships. Photo: Cody Fox

HOCKEY: The Kronings believe in keeping it in the family.

The local Granville Hockey Club family have both parents and sons selected in Queensland indoor hockey teams.

Father Mark has been selected as coach of the under-15 boys’ team, mother Michelle will manage the under-13 boys’ team and brothers Blake and Ryley have been selected in the under-21 and under-18 teams respectively.

The family will travel to Wollongong in January for the national championships.

“It is a pretty big achievement for the family and for Maryborough,” Mark said.

More than 20 players from Maryborough have already been selected in the State teams with the under-15s yet to be advised of selections at the time of going to print.

With six officials also selected, Maryborough will have a strong representation in Wollongong.

“That is amazing for our regional centre, and proves we are punching above our weight,” Mark said.

It is not all smooth sailing for the family with logistics proving a nightmare as they attempt to arrange travel to and from Brisbane for training.

“It makes it hard when we have different times and days to train on,” Mark said.

Blake and Ryley said: “It is a pretty big achievement.”

Mark said the upgrade of the indoor centre helped in the success of the Maryborough teams.

“It allows players the opportunity to train regularly on a top surface,” he said.

The under-15 girls State championships were held in Maryborough over the weekend with the Maryborugh A team making it through to the grand final.

The Chronicle was there to capture the action.

A full wrap-up of the tournament and photographs will appear in the paper later this week.