State inquiry to probe nursing home saga

THE saga engulfing a Gold Coast retirement home that left its vulnerable residents stranded will be probed by a parliamentary inquiry.

Queensland Parliament's Health, Communities, Disability Services and Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Committee has announced it will hold hearings in the Earle Haven nursing home next month.

Committee Chair Aaron Harper said the committee would use all of its coercive powers - equivalent to that of a royal commission - to "get to the bottom of what went on at the home".

"Our investigation follows damning evidence at the Royal Commission hearings this week about poor management practices, understaffing and the overuse of physical restraints and psychotropic drugs on elderly residents at Earle Haven." Mr Harper said.

"People are deeply shocked by what has happened there, and angry at the apparent failure of the federal agencies that are supposed to protect the safety and wellbeing of the elderly in nursing homes.

"Everyone deserves answers. Our priority is to ensure what has happened at Earle Haven doesn't happen to other homes and residents."

Mr Harper said the committee was seeking submissions from residents and their families, former staff, doctors, industry bodies and anyone else with information.

The committee will hold public hearings on the Earle Haven scandal on September 11 and 12 at the Royal Pines Resort in Benowa.

It will report back later this year.