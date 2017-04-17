State member backs Fraser Coast council’s new project

MEMBER for Maryborough Bruce Saunders and Chamber of Commerce president Lance Stone have backed the Fraser Coast council's new initiative aimed at filling up vacant shops in Maryborough's central business district.



"Anything that helps the CBD and brings people back into the CBD I think is good," he said.



"Without a CBD a city has no heart, no soul.



"It's good to see the council taking proactive action, it has my 100% support."



Mr Stone said re-energising the CBD would be easier if property owners came to the party.



"It's demoralising to walk around and see all those empty shops."



Mr Stone said he was looking forward to seeing the project come to fruition.



"I think overall the CBD needs some love," he said.



"I'm excited."



Henry Cruise from Rathdowne Books in Kent St said he thought the initiative was a good idea.



He said the council had mentioned the project at a recent meeting.



"There was a whole list of things they are going to be be doing," Mr Cruise said.



"They're taking things that have worked in other small towns to revitalise the CBD."



The aims of the project were to attract creative industries including artisans, boutique, unique and vintage pop-ups, window displays, arts and crafts, live interactive classes and talks and community-based businesses into the CBD with a view to filling empty commercial spaces.



For more information, call 1300 79 49 29.

