State Minister to visit Maryborough, Hervey Bay

The Queensland Minister for Employment and Small Business Di Farmer is set to visit Maryborough and Fraser Coast locals later this month, in an effort to help small local businesses.

Ms Farmer is set to be in Maryborough on February 16 and Hervey Bay on February 17, exchanging ideas and insights with small business owners to drive economic recovery from COVID-19 repercussions.

She will also be discussing additional measures unveiled in the State Budget.

This includes the $140 million investment in Big Plans for Small Business, which has a $100 million Business Investment Fund, investing in small to medium sized businesses “to help them to grow and expand into new markets”, to be managed by Queensland Investment Corporation.

Ms Farmer will be visiting locations all across the state, in a movement to help suffering small businesses recover from issues COVID-19 have left them with.

“I will be travelling across Queensland to listen to small business owners, to hear their thoughts on the challenges and opportunities they face and discuss how government can help them,” the Minister said.

“The Small Business Roadshow will kick off in Gladstone, before visiting 15 more locations throughout Queensland.”

With many small businesses across Hervey Bay and Maryborough, like Go Girl located on Hervey Bay’s Esplanade, solid plans to keep their survival is vital.

Ms Farmer will arrive in Toowoomba five days prior her trek to Bundaberg and Maryborough, before arriving in Hervey Bay.

“We’re doing what we can to support small business and with the end of JobKeeper looming we know many small business owners will be worried,” Ms Farmer said.

A further $30 million will be invested to increase business skills and capability including $25 million in small business grants, focusing on priority industry sectors, and grants to assist regional exporters to develop new markets.

“Small businesses are the backbone of the Queensland economy, and in 2021 we will provide the funding, support and advice they need to ensure they continue to grow and thrive.”

Business owners can find what support is currently available for them by visiting www.business.qld.gov.au or by calling the Small Business Hotline on 1300 654 687.