State MP accuses federal pollies of political interference

REEKING of political interference - that is how the State Government environment minister has described the campaign from federal politicians Barnaby Joyce and Matt Canavan to get the Adani project approved.

Leeanne Enoch, Queensland environment minister, said their campaign "may have compromised the integrity of the decision making process."

This comes in wake of the Federal Government giving the tick of approval to Adani's groundwater management plans for the Carmichael Coal Mine and Rail Infrastructure project.

"After a month of multiple requests, the Queensland Government received the CSIRO and GeoScience Australia report less than 30 minutes before the Federal Minister's announcement," Ms Enoch said.

"Adani has also, just today, provided DES with their latest version of the Groundwater Dependent Ecosystem Management Plan (GDEMP).

"The GDEMP will be considered against Queensland's own environmental conditions."

>>EXPLAINED: What's the next step for Adani?

Ms Enoch said based on the reports from the CSIRO and GeoScience Australia, there were still uncertainties.

"This includes whether the GDEMP definitively identifies the source aquifers of the Doongmabulla Springs Complex, which has always been a requirement for state approval," she said.

"I also note Minister Price's statement that the project must meet further stringent conditions of approval from the Commonwealth before it can begin producing coal."

"Under the Palaszczuk Government, resources companies have committed to more than $20 billion worth of mining projects in Queensland."