Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch.
Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch. Ashley Clark
News

State MP accuses federal pollies of political interference

Caitlan Charles
by
9th Apr 2019 4:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

REEKING of political interference - that is how the State Government environment minister has described the campaign from federal politicians Barnaby Joyce and Matt Canavan to get the Adani project approved.

Leeanne Enoch, Queensland environment minister, said their campaign "may have compromised the integrity of the decision making process."

This comes in wake of the Federal Government giving the tick of approval to Adani's groundwater management plans for the Carmichael Coal Mine and Rail Infrastructure project.

"After a month of multiple requests, the Queensland Government received the CSIRO and GeoScience Australia report less than 30 minutes before the Federal Minister's announcement," Ms Enoch said.

"Adani has also, just today, provided DES with their latest version of the Groundwater Dependent Ecosystem Management Plan (GDEMP).

"The GDEMP will be considered against Queensland's own environmental conditions."

>>EXPLAINED: What's the next step for Adani?

Ms Enoch said based on the reports from the CSIRO and GeoScience Australia, there were still uncertainties.

"This includes whether the GDEMP definitively identifies the source aquifers of the Doongmabulla Springs Complex, which has always been a requirement for state approval," she said.

"I also note Minister Price's statement that the project must meet further stringent conditions of approval from the Commonwealth before it can begin producing coal."

"Under the Palaszczuk Government, resources companies have committed to more than $20 billion worth of mining projects in Queensland."

More Stories

adani barbaby joyce carmichael mine project editors picks environment minister melissa price federal government leeane enoch matt canavan melissa price
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    COURT: Jury finds M'boro stabbing was self defence

    COURT: Jury finds M'boro stabbing was self defence

    News He was later arrested by police at an address in Richmond Lane.

    • 9th Apr 2019 6:00 PM
    Hervey Bay Hospital beds need funding: LNP

    premium_icon Hervey Bay Hospital beds need funding: LNP

    News A new row over hospital bed availability has erupted

    • 9th Apr 2019 5:45 PM
    Roaring start to the holidays for Bay football kids

    premium_icon Roaring start to the holidays for Bay football kids

    News Training sessions are being hosted by the club this week

    • 9th Apr 2019 5:35 PM
    WANTED: Have you seen these people?

    premium_icon WANTED: Have you seen these people?

    Crime Contact police if you have information on any of these people.