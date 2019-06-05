Menu
Josh Morris celebrates after scoring a try. Image: Jono Searle/Getty Images)
Rugby League

JMoz rolls back the years for Blues

5th Jun 2019 9:19 PM

NSW veteran Josh Morris rolled back the years, scoring the first try in State of Origin 2019 as NSW looked to push Queensland on the back foot on their home ground.

The game got off to a frantic start and Nathan Cleary got the Blues on the board with a simple kick for the opening two points.

Queensland thought they had drawn first blood when Corey Oates crossed the line, only to be ruled a no try for stepping on the sideline.

A few moments later, Morris put his rep football "retirement" behind him with a try that ignited the hopes of another NSW series win.

Queensland were often there own worst enemies, making simple errors, and Maroons fans were left further frustrated after another no try call, as Dylan Napa was adjudged to have knocked on.

nrl rugby league state of origin
