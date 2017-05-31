State of Origin rivalry at Beach House Hotel

State of Origin QLD supporter Abby Pitchford and NSW supporter Tracy Alexander are getting ready for crowds to head to the Beach House Hotel.

THERE is a bit of rivalry at the Beach House Hotel, but it's all in the name of the game.

Queensland supporter Abby Pitchford is 'getting ready for a win', while her colleague Tracy Alexander will be cheering on the Blues in tonight's State Of Origin match.

Earlier on Wednesday the pair were getting pumped for the big game as they stocked up the bar ready for tonight's rush of footy fans.

For Abby, State of Origin rivalry infiltrated her home when she was a little girl.

"Half our family supports the Queensland while the other half are blues supporters, so it always makes the game interesting,” Abby said.

"It's great seeing my nieces and nephews get involved and have some fun.

"I have memories of mum and dad screaming at the TV from a young age.”

Abby even managed to get the night off work for the family tradition.

The Beach House Hotel is raising money for Dunga Derby in the function room and will show the game on every television screen.

The game is being shown at most establishments including the Beach House Hotel, Carriers Arms Hotel and the Maryborough Cricket Club.