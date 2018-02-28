'State of the art' mobile service on way to Coast town

A "STATE of the art" mobile service is on track to be introduced in Tiaro by the end of this week.

Telstra began upgrading its mobile network around Maryborough on Saturday, to a 4GX service.

Telstra Country Wide Area general manager May Boison said the expansion of 4GX to Tiaro was designed to ensure customers continued to enjoy the best coverage, network reliability and consistently fast speeds as more activity, more people and more devices came onto Telstra's mobile network.

<<FIND MORE COMMUNITY COVERAGE HERE>>

"As the first carrier to bring 4G mobile services to regional Australia, we know how important high-speed mobile internet can be to supporting local businesses, tourism and making regional centres great places to live," Ms Boison said.

"Our customers in Tiaro are relying on mobile connectivity more than ever.

"The explosion in applications, shift towards mobile video consumption and use of mobiles in commerce means demand for connectivity continues to grow strongly."

The 4GX service is said to bring the fastest 4G speeds in Australia and be up to twice as fast as Telstra's regular 4G on a compatible mobile device in a 4GX area.

Maryborough already had the upgrade completed.

The upgrade was delayed due to severe weather impacting areas including Wide Bay and Burnett last Tuesday and Wednesday.

This was expected to cause an extended period of time spent upgrading and fixing services in areas including Maryborough.

Telstra said it expected most services would be restored by Sunday,March 18.

Ms Boison said Telstra was keeping up with growing demand by introducing 4GX in more places to increase network capacity.

"This will allow us to continue to offer our local customers Australia's fastest and most reliable mobile service," she said.