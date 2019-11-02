State Of The Art Sporting Facility

INDOOR HOCKEY: Brisbane came away with a hard fought 3-1 win over Ipswich in the Women's Super 6's Indoor State Championship final.

In trying hot humid conditions, players on both sides put on an outstanding display of skilful hockey.

The tournament was the first major tournament to be held at the refurbished facility.

Brisbane captain and former Australian representative Lindsay Howard was impressed with the new centre.

"It was great to play on the surface and Maryborough Hockey have a great complex .” she said.

Brisbane opened the score with back to back goals to Eden Jackat and Imogen Turner.

In the final minutes of the first half Ipswich closed in with a goal to Talicia Canty to go to the halftime break one goal behind Brisbane.

Both teams tried desperately to get more goals on the score board but great defence including a cracker of a stick save by Ipswich goal keeper Tayla Young diving low to her right to keep her team in the game.

Brisbane added one more goal to Nicole Yearbury to close the game out 3-1 victors.

"The game was closer than the final score.,” Howard said.

"We played with good structure and passed the ball around and when we were up 2-nil we were looking good but Ipswich scored and we regrouped at half time,” she said.

"For the second half the team had to step up and play better hockey to win the championship.”

Ipswich captain Layla Eleison said Brisbane played a good game of hockey and her own team had to tighten up it own performance.

"They (Brisbane) have got a good structure and we had a lack of experience in the game that made it hard,” she said.

"We had some new players in the squad and my sister Abby was a real trooper with her playing performance and there were a lot of positives to take away from the weekend championship.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

The Maryborough team finished a credible fourth in the championship and coach Shane Palmer had high praise for the players.

"It was a very tough competition with some of the best players in Queensland and Australia in the tournament,” Palmer said.

"It gave the Maryborough players very good experience to see hockey played at the highest level.”

The U15 Boys Indoor State Championship is on this weekend starting tonight and finishing on Sunday afternoon with the final played at 2.50pm.

It will feature two Maryborough boys teams in the championship.