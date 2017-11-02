News

State Opposition announces new candidate for M'boro

SELECTED: Richard Kingston (right), pictured at the start of the 2017 Dunga Derby, has been announced as Maryborough's LNP candidate.
SELECTED: Richard Kingston (right), pictured at the start of the 2017 Dunga Derby, has been announced as Maryborough's LNP candidate. Valerie Horton
Blake Antrobus
by

THE State Opposition has found the man they want to take Maryborough.

An LNP spokesman confirmed Richard Kingston was the party's candidate for the electorate.

He joins the race against Labor MP Bruce Saunders and Pauline Hanson's One Nation candidate James Hansen.

Mr Kingston runs the Hard Rock Quarry in Maryborough and is vice-president of the Maryborough Chamber of Commerce.

The LNP was left scrambling to find a candidate after Fraser Coast Councillor Rolf Light announced he would not run in October.

The Chronicle revealed the party was tipped to announce Cr Light as its candidate in September.

The councillor said he would continue working with the Fraser Coast Regional Council in "addressing the culture and the critical issues."

But he said he would not rule out running as an Independent.

"It's good to see the LNP's got a candidate, and whatever happens in the election campaign happens," Cr Light said.

Fellow councillor Anne Maddern previously held the seat of Maryborough after defeating Independent Chris Foley in 2012.

But Cr Maddern confirmed she would not be running in the election when asked by the Chronicle earlier this month.

The battle for the marginal seat has ramped up in the past few days, with state ministers Dr Anthony Lynham and Treasurer Curtis Pitt visiting the Heritage City to announce more funding for Maryborough.

One Nation has also identified the seat as a target in its statewide campaign. The Chronicle contacted Mr Kingston for comment numerous times, but did not receive a response before going to print.

Topics:  fcelection lnp maryborough qldelection2017

Fraser Coast Chronicle

