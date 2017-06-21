24°
STATE OF ORIGIN 2017: Maroons snatch victory from Blues

Fox Sports | 21st Jun 2017 10:05 PM Updated: 10:05 PM
AAP

QUEENSLAND fought back after a Blues first-half blitz to grab an incredible victory in State of Origin II and level the series at 1-1.

The Blues scored three tries in 13 minutes to take a 16-6 lead into halftime and the Maroons' ageing side looked bereft of ideas on how to stem the flow.

But a try to Dane Gagai in the 52nd minute - his sixth in six Origins - cut the margin to four points and he crossed again to level scores with four minuttes to play.

Johnathan Thurston, wildly booed by the home crowd, nailed the kick from five metres in from touch on the right.

Valentine Holmes finished off a spectacular Queensland try for first blood but the lead lasted just five minutes.

The try went to the bunker with replays showing Holmes perilously close to the touchline as he got airborne to score.

Johnathan Thurston, returning after injury, potted the conversion from the sideline.

In the 14th minute Hayne finished off a backline move for his 11th Origin try - equalling the record from Michael O'Connor.

Then after 24 minutes James Maloney created a try for Brett Morris and two minutes later Mitchell Pearce danced through the centre of the park to extend the lead.

