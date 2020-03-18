State of play with Bundy sport because of the coronavirus

Avondale's Blake Santalucia tackles South Kolan's Graham Jones during last year's NDRL season. The sport has now been postponed until May 1.

SPORT: The coronavirus and its developments keep on changing every hour as more sports, restrictions and other things occur.

So this post will update what is going on with the state of play of sport in Bundy.

To put it simply, a lot of sport has cancelled or postponed.

Here is an updated list with updates of what is going on.

10.54am:

*The Bundaberg Netball Association has suspended all games until April 20 following the recommendation from Netball Queensland.

"It is important to note, that this is an interim suspension of competition and NOT a cancellation," a statement from the BNA said.

*All events at Carina Speedway, including practice sessions, have been cancelled until further notice.

*All school sports titles and events have been cancelled because of the coronavirus.

*The Bundaberg Hockey Association is still running, at this stage, but all hockey presidents of the associations across the state are meeting with Hockey Queensland tomorrow night to update what is going on and to make a decision on the round.

*The Northern Districts Rugby League is cancelled until May 1, in line with the Queensland Rugby League statement that was released late last night.

*All rugby league players can not train with their clubs during that time.

*The Bundaberg Gymnastics club is still training at this stage with its members.

*The Bundaberg Indoor Sports Centre is still hosting games at this stage.

*Bowls Queensland has suspended all state based competitions for two weeks. All local club competitions can hold events still but Bowls Queensland said it is their responsibility to run the events with the support of state and health departments.

*The Queensland Women's Country Championships have been cancelled in golf, it was held in Bundaberg last year.

*Other golf events are still on but at the discretion of the clubs right now.

Yesterday:

*Bundaberg Basketball has closed the Bundaberg Basketball Stadium, effective immediately until further notice.

*All Bundaberg Rugby League competitions have been suspended until after the May long weekend, which would have been the 47th Battalion.

This includes the men's competition, the women's competition and all juniors as well.

*The Bundaberg Table Tennis has now cancelled the Bundaberg Table Tennis Championships this weekend.

* Football Queensland Wide Bay has suspended all mini-roos competitions from under-6 to under-11 to May 2 because of the coronavirus.

Football Queensland then suspended all other competitions from under-12 to the Wide Bay Premier League until April 14.

*The upcoming state swimming age championships, which was set to feature Bundy athletes, has been cancelled.

*Athletics Australia has cancelled the Queensland Track Classic this weekend and also the upcoming nationals in juniors and seniors, which was meant to be held later this month, and feature Bundy athletes.

*On Sunday, AFL Wide Bay postponed all junior and men's senior and reserves matches, which were meant to start on March 28.

AFL Queensland then suspended all competitions yesterday until May 31.

*Queensland Touch is allowing competitions to continue but Brothers Social Touch cancelled the March 16, March 23 and March 30 rounds of their competition due to the coronavirus.

Bundy Touch held its junior and senior preliminary finals last night.

*All Racing Queensland events, including those run by the Bundaberg Race Club and Bundaberg Greyhounds, will be running but with no spectators in attendance.