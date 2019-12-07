STATE SCHOOLS LEAD IMPROVEMENTS ON NAPLAN SCORES

STATE schools are gaining ground in NAPLAN results on the Fraser Coast, achieving the highest score increases during the past five years.

An analysis of five years’ worth of NAPLAN results has revealed the schools that have most improved their Year 5 and Year 9 student scores.

Howard State School showed the highest score increase on the Fraser Coast with an 8.6 per cent improvement for Year 5 scores across all subjects.

Fraser Coast’s second biggest improvement in Year 5 results across those five years was Bauple State School, where scores increased 8.5 per cent.

The third biggest Year 5 improver was Star of the Sea Catholic School, in Torquay, where results increased 7.3 per cent.

Eight out the top 10 schools showing the most improvement in Year 5 scores during the past five years were state schools.

When it comes to Year 9 scores, Biggenden State School showed the greatest improvement with a 5.3 per cent increase across all subjects over five years.

However, while one state school stood out for its improved result, analysis showed only five Fraser Coast schools showed improvement in Year 9 scores over the five-year period and only one of those was a state school, with the other four being private schools.

The second biggest Year 9 improvement between 2015 and 2019 was Xavier Catholic College, in Hervey Bay, where results improved 2.3 per cent.

Average results at St James Lutheran College, in Urraween, increased 0.9 per cent, the third highest increase in Fraser Coast.

The analysis compared each school’s combined results for each NAPLAN subject in 2015 and compared to the same results in 2019.