STATE TITLES: M’boro speedway scores street cred

Murray Batley driving in the Street Stocks at Rockhampton Speedway.

MOTORS will be racing this Saturday when Maryborough Speedway hosts its first ever Speedway Sedans Australia Street Stock Queensland Title.

The speedway is gearing up for the significant event on the calendar on February 15 and will run it along with several other races.

The stock car event comes on the back of the speedway having hosted the World Series Sprint Car event which attracted more than 3500 to the track last month.

Speedway president Paul Swindells said 35 competitors had registered to enter the state title event on Saturday.

Each driver will race in three heats of up to 10 laps each before the main 40-lap event.

Mr Swindells said the competitors included current Queensland champion Matt Nelson from Victoria who will be defending his title.

He will be joined in the race by an all-male contingent of drivers who will be travelling to the event from South Australia, Northern Territory, Victoria and NSW to race their street stock of Holden Commodores and Fords around the track.

Mr Swindells said there would be no local competitors in the main race but it would attract much interest, with a crowd of about 1200 expected to attend.

The race meet will include a range of other events.

There will be the Production Sedans IBRP Series Round Three and Junior Sedans Shannon’s Stars Series Round Three bringing young drivers aged 11-16 to the track.

The Formula 500s will see the V8 sprint cars take to the track at speeds up to 110km/h as well as the Junior Formula 500s.

Mr Swindells said the junior quarter midgets aged from five years would also be racing on the day.

Gates will open at 1pm to allow time for the competing cars to be scrutinised and give spectators an opportunity to see the cars.

The canteen and bar will be open for the event.

For more information visit maryboroughspeedway.com.au or see Fraser Shores Maryborough Speedway on Facebook.

Racing begins at 4pm at the speedway, 300 Gympie Rd, Tinana.