Member for Hervey Bay Adrian Tantari with Queensland Treasurer Cameron Dick in Hervey Bay.
Politics

State treasurer comes to Bay to sell government’s budget

Carlie Walker
15th Dec 2020 6:00 PM
QUEENSLAND Treasurer Cameron Dick has visited Hervey Bay to sell the state budget and talk up the measures taken by the State Government to boost tourism as COVID-19 travel restrictions ease.

"Our budget is pro jobs, pro growth, pro business, but most importantly pro Queensland," he said.

"It's also pro regions. We know that economic recovery is going to be important for all parts of Queensland, particularly regional Queensland."

Mr Dick said he was speaking with business and industry leaders about the budget and about delivering on the promises that were made during the election.

He said the State Government was determined to deliver on its economic recovery plan.

He said Queenslanders had backed other Queenslanders in the effort to get the state moving again once COVID restrictions started to lift.

"We saw that in places like Hervey Bay, particularly in the tourism sector which was badly impacted by COVID-19.

"Of course we now see Queenslanders taking that trip inside Queensland supporting beautiful parts of the would like the Fraser Coast."

He said from August last year to August this year, accommodation bookings were up 12 per cent in what was a positive sign for the region.

"We want that to continue," he said.

"The way we help support that as a government is through our Good to Go campaign.

"That's supported another 11 million visitor nights in Queensland and a $1.5 billion dollar boost to the Queensland economy and we're now going to continue to roll that out all the way through Christmas, through the new year through to March and that Good to Go campaign will target about 8 million Australians living in other parts of the country now that our borders are open and asking them to come to beautiful places like Hervey Bay and the Fraser Coast and asking them to have a magnificent holiday."

He said the budget's most important function was to support jobs and in the Wide Bay almost a billion dollars would support 3400 jobs through capital works projects.

"That's investing in schools, in roads, in other forms of economic infrastructure and of course supporting the Hervey Bay Hospital, $7.5 million dollars to support the expansion of Hervey Bay Hospital, including mental health support," he said.

"We'll be backing our local schools here, including a significant investment of $10 million dollars into Hervey Bay High School for more classrooms and a performing arts centre.".

What do you think? Letters to the Editor can be sent to jessica.grewal1@news.com.au

fraser coast hervey bay state budget treasurer
