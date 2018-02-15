Menu
State V8 Dirt Modifieds title at Maryborough

Steve Milthorpe won the V8 Dirt Modifieds Queensland Title race at Maryborough Speedway.
MARYBOROUGH Speedway will welcome some of the best V8 Dirt Modifieds drivers in the country when it hosts the Queensland titles on Saturday.

Reigning Queensland champion Steve Milthorpe will defend his title at the track at which he claimed the prize in April last year.

Newly-crowned New South Wales champion Jai Stephenson will keep the Victorian on his toes, while last year's second and third placegetters David Clarke and Chris Corbett will do everything in their power to reach the top of the podium.

Don't miss your eight- page guide in Friday's Fraser Coast Chronicle.

