State’s jaw-dropping decision over Nullinga Dam

THE development of Nullinga Dam could be set back decades after a detailed business case found its water would cost five or six times more than any prospective users could pay.

Natural Resources Minister Dr Anthony Lynham will visit Cairns today to release the long-awaited study into the Far North water security project and pledge to protect the land in case of future investment.

"The State Government will pursue other water supply options to support development and jobs and lock down the dam site as a precautionary measure for the future," Dr Lynham said.

"We're doing our bit for FNQ.

Artist impressions of its proposed Nullinga Dam. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

"The Morrison Government have said they can fully fund this project and now there's nothing stopping them."

Dr Lynham said the government recognised there could be strategic benefits in preserving the site.

"The Co-ordinator General and the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy are working on the best way to do this now," he said.

The decision to reject the project will strike at the heart of Far North leaders who have warned Cairns would be unable to expand in future decades unless a new water source was found - and that it was crucial to the region's agricultural prosperity. The business case found Cairns Regional Council had plans to cover water supply for at least the next 40 years.

Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Anthony Lynham. (AAP Image/Jono Searle)

Dr Lynham said the State Government was supporting the expansion of irrigated agriculture as an essential part of the Queensland economy.

"Sunwater is progressing the $28 million project to modernise the existing open channel irrigation scheme on the Tablelands, including with channel lining, new meters and better electronics," he said.

"It's forecast to save more than 8000 megalitres of water alone.

"That's more water that farmers can actually afford for more crops.

"Sunwater and the Government will work with local irrigators to identify more affordable water projects like this to ensure industry can expand and create jobs."