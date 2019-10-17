State’s unemployment rate tops nation

QUEENSLAND now holds the unenviable title of jobless capital of Australia.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics released September unemployment figures today showing Queensland's rate rose to 6.5 per cent, seasonally adjusted, seeing the state leapfrog previous poor performers SA and Tasmania to lead the nation.

It came despite 25,400 extra jobs being created across the state as an extra 4700 people looked for work compared with the previous month.

Jarrod Bleijie has questioned the State Government about Queensland’s rate of unemployment. Picture: Glenn Hunt/AAP

"On any measure, Queensland now has the highest unemployment rate in the nation with a record 178,000 Queenslanders looking for work," Opposition MP Jarrod Bleijie told parliament following the data's release.

But Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk instead celebrated the jobs created.

She said the participation rate had grown - the numbers of people actively looking for work - because of the numbers of people moving to Queensland.

Treasurer Jackie Trad said more than 200 jobs had been created every day in September.

"The massive increase in jobs under the Palaszczuk Government means that more Queenslanders have entered the labour force," she said.

"Queensland's labour force participation rate is now 66.3 per cent, the second-highest rate in the nation and the highest in Queensland since 2012.

Annastacia Palaszczuk said Queensland’s job participation rate had grown. Picture: Dan Peled/AAP

"Today's figures are an endorsement of our plan for Queensland jobs, including our $885 million payroll tax cut in the 2019-20 Budget."

Opposition Deputy Leader and Treasury spokesman Tim Mander said the record number of Queenslanders out of work meant Labor was "squeezing the life out of the economy".

"In the last two years Labor has hit Queenslanders with 10 new and increased taxes - taxes which are toxic for jobs and growth," he said.

"The Palaszczuk Labor Government is not working and nor are 178,000 Queenslanders."