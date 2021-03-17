Qld vaccine caution: Four bad reactions in 48 hours

The State Government is changing its routine around the administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine, after a number of people experienced an allergic reactions, including four in the past 48 hours.

Health Minister Yvette D'ath said people who had experienced serious anaphylactic reactions in the past should delay getting the jabs.

Other people without a history of anaphylaxis will be monitored for longer in the immediate aftermath of their vaccination.

"I want to assure people that we have complete confidence in our vaccines here in Australia," Ms D'ath said.

Queensland Health Director-General John Wakefield said there had been four cases of anaphylaxis in relation to the vaccine in the past 24 hours.

Two of those have been in Ipswich, and the others in Bundaberg and Ipswich.

He said all the four cases had a history of severe allergic reactions or anaphylaxis.

"This is week four of our vaccination program but it's only the second week of our AstraZeneca rollout," he said.

Queensland Health Director-General Dr John Wakefield. File picture: Mark Cranitch.

He said the four cases were the first instance of allergic reactions out of about 3000 AstraZeneca vaccines that have been rolled out in Queensland so far.

"What we've put in place while the TGA explores this is an extra blanket of safety, which is monitoring people for an extra 15 minutes," he said.

"The right thing for us to do is preserve the trust of Queenslanders and add that extra blanket of safety while we work this out," Dr Wakefield said.

"We expect with vaccinations that a small number of people will get anaphylaxis."

Dr Wakefield said there had been one case of anaphylaxis caused by the Pfizer vaccine, and that the overall level of anaphylaxis was "perhaps more than we would expect".

Ms D'Ath said not all supply of the vaccination was being administered, for those who need to come back for their second dose.

"Both Pfizer and AstraZeneca are safe vaccines, there's always exclusions," she said.

"This is not new news in the sense of we are seeing allergic reactions, we're not surprised we're seeing allergic reactions but we want to let the public know."

There have been six new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, all in hotel quarantine.

There are 41 active cases in Queensland.

Ms D'Ath said there had been 428 close contacts of the doctor from the Princess Alexandra Hospital, with 77 per cent of results showing negative test results.

Close contacts of cases in the Hotel Grand Chancellor have also tested negative so far.

Ms D'Ath said anyone in the Hotel Grand Chancellor who is not staying on floor one can leave from midday today if they have a negative result, while those staying on level one would have to stay for a longer period.

She said anyone who has recently travelled to New South Wales to check the NSW Health site and follow their protocols.

