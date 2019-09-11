Statewide devastation weighs on FNQ fire crews

FNQ firefighters will likely head south to assist after local fires are extinguished.

THE Far North's firefighting boss said he had to ensure "our backyard" was safe first before sending troops south to assist with the devastating southeast Queensland fires.

Sixteen fires were burning around the region yesterday - from Tully, all the way through to Lockhart River, where Queensland Parks and Wildlife were monitoring a blaze in inaccessible land on the Iron Range.

Waterbombing is expected to be used on the site today.

Fire damage from a bushfire on a property near Dimbulah. Photo: Tahna Jackson/Stockade Farm

Fires at Dimbulah and Wooroora near Ravenshoe were the most concerning yesterday and strong wind gusts resulted in fires breaking containment lines before firefighters brought them under control.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Far North Chief Supt Adam Gwin said requests for help were being received from across the state.

"It's in everyone's nature in the emergency services to go and help out their colleagues," he said.

"It's one of those juggling acts where you have to maintain response capability and being cognisant (of providing support).

Biboohra sugar cane farmer George Adil in his burnt out cane field. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

"As the situation changes and we're able to send support (we will). (But) our first obligation will always be to FNQ."

Weather conditions, including greater air moisture, remain predicted for today, however Chief Supt Gwin said the cessation of permit burns were extended until Friday, when it would be reassessed.

QFES western command area commander Shane Jarvis, who is incident controller for the Tablelands fires, said even though the conditions were improving they were "not dropping the ball".

"We haven't hit the finish line yet so we are full steam ahead," he said.

"We are still reaching out to residents to maintain their vigilance of use of fires or hot work.

He said the fires could go on for some time.

"All fire crews are getting pretty tired and we are looking forward to a break.

"I know the landowners and volunteers are also in the same boat so we are really asking the community for their support and to be very vigilant when it comes to lighting fires.