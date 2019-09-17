Statistics just part of school story, principal says

BIG PICTURE THINKING: Star of the Sea principal Nathan Wilson says teacher-student ratios at his school are no cause for concern.

BIG PICTURE THINKING: Star of the Sea principal Nathan Wilson says teacher-student ratios at his school are no cause for concern. Alistair Brightman

IF YOU want to know about a school, ignore the statistics and visit the classrooms.

That was what Nathan Wilson, Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School's principal, had to say.

Responding to reports that his school had the highest number of students per teacher on the Fraser Coast, Mr Wilson told the Chronicle the figures did not hurt student performance.

Star of the Sea had 17.4 students per teacher, according to 2018 national data from the Australian Curriculum Assessment and Reporting Authority.

The data only took full-time equivalent teaching staff into account, not teacher aides or non-teaching staff.

Mr Wilson said student-to-teacher ratio was just one of the many metrics parents should look at when choosing a school.

"The data fails to recognise the significant roles of non-teaching staff,” Mr Wilson said.

"It also does not recognise the quality of teachers.”

Every Fraser Coast school fell well below 20 students per teacher last year and returned better results than regions of a similar size, including Bundaberg.

Mr Wilson said the school took a "holistic” approach to learning and class size was not a major focus.

The school has about 330 students in 14 classes.

He said as an independent Catholic school, Star of the Sea focused on partnering with parents in its values-based approach to education.

Ensuring learning was fun was another priority, Mr Wilson said.

He pointed out a large class was not necessarily a problem if the students were engaged and motivated to learn.

Star of the Sea receives federal funding for one full-time teacher per 25 students in Prep to Year 3, and 30 students for Years 4 to 6.

Mr Wilson said the school took a creative approach to teaching, with a number of specialist teachers on staff, in areas such as science and music.

He said while every school would benefit from more teachers, his focus as a school leader was on "building teacher capacity”.

Mr Wilson said in his five years as principal, he had not observed class sizes to be a problem.