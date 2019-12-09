Stats reveal Coast’s $480m tourism boom

Hera Sengers took this photo of a humpback whale breaching in Hervey Bay - one of the region’s major tourism attractions.

THE FRASER COAST’S tourism market is booming, with new statistics showing the industry contributes hundreds of millions of dollars to the region’s economy.

Regional Tourism Satellite Accounts data released today show tourism accounts for $478 million of the Fraser Coast’s gross regional product and supports 5000 local jobs.

Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones said that represented a two per cent bump in GRP and 2.3 per cent per cent growth in jobs growth, year-on-year.

“We invest in tourism to create jobs on the Fraser Coast,” Ms Jones said.

“Today’s data is a great indication of the strength of our economy.”

It comes off the back of a landmark year for tourism in the region.

In 2019, Hervey Bay was named the world’s first Whale Heritage Site and Maryborough’s Festival of Redheads was a semi-finalist in Wotif’s Festival of Wot competition.

Last week, My Kitchen Rules stars, Dan and Steph Mulheron, were named Fraser Coast tourism ambassadors.

“We are excited and passionate to share all that the Fraser Coast region has to offer and entice them to visit, bringing more people and tourism,” Steph said.

The Fraser Coast was not alone in its steady tourism boom, with growth recorded across all regions in Queensland.

Ms Jones said regional areas relied on tourism, with the industry contributing eight per cent of gross regional product and employing 105,7000 people – one in nine jobs throughout the state.

She said the State Government had invested heavily in tourism, restoring $188 million of funding to the sector.

“We are working with our industry to ensure we are delivering the best experiences for consumers, investing in new attractions and infrastructure and growing aviation access into Queensland,” she said.

Events are a particular focus of the government’s tourism strategy, Ms Jones said.

“We are also continuing to build our calendar of events, supporting existing events that we know attract visitors and bringing new events exclusively to Queensland,” she said.

“Over the last five years, we’ve more than doubled the value of Queensland’s event’s calendar. It continues to grow and next year will generate $880 million for our state.”