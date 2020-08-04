Exhibition reveals what kept artist busy in isolation

Four exciting new exhibitions will open at Gatakers Artspace in Maryborough this weekend.

From bronze sculptures to illustrations a range of different art mediums are featured in the new instillations.

Councillor Daniel Sanderson said the variety on offer was truly spectacular but the Bronzed Beauties exhibition has special significance as it featured sculptures by nine local artists who completed a workshop at a Maryborough foundry earlier this year.

"The workshop took students through all stages of the bronze casting process and a display of photographs from the workshop will feature alongside the sculptures," he said.

"The artists involved included Sheena Larsen, Trevor Spohr, Elizabeth Maguire, Bill Sargent, Eva Nieminen, Arno Tesling, Jo Dansie, Valerie McIntosh and Elizabeth Hersey.

"I look forward to seeing the finished pieces that were developed at the workshop by these talented local artists."

Cr Sanderson said The Art of Story - Discovering The Lost Thing was a fascinating insight into the creation of The Lost Thing by award-winning author and illustrator Shaun Tan.

"The exhibition explores the creation of both the multi-award-winning animation, and Shaun Tan's acclaimed picture book of the same name," he said.

"It features a range of original drawings, paintings and other developmental work created by Shaun for these two projects. "

The story of The Lost Thing is a modern day parable inviting multiple interpretations by people of all ages.

Shaun Tan is the multi award-winning author and illustrator of books including The Arrival, The Red Tree, Tales from Outer Suburbia, Rules of Summer, The Singing Bones, Tales from the Inner City and Cicada.

The third exhibition on offer follows Alice's journey the eyes of two celebrated artists, Catherine Macauley of Brisbane and Jennifer McDuff from Woodgate Beach.

"The works were created during the COVID-19 lockdown as both artists discovered new ways of connecting with their audiences," he said.

"The exhibition will include ceramic sculptures, paintings and silhouette images to convey a message of mystery and wonder while celebrating the magical world of Alice and her adventures."

The final exhibition, Isolation beetles was a creative project driven by local artist Kym Latter for people in isolation due to coronavirus.

"The isolation beetle was made from recycled and re-purposed materials, based on provided themes and is shared to inspire others," he said.

The exhibitions open on Saturday 8 August and close on September 19.