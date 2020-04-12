‘Stay at home’: Police ready to enforce COVID-19 rules

Queensland Police are out in force, ready to crack down on COVID-19 offenders. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Queensland Police are out in force, ready to crack down on COVID-19 offenders. Picture: Alix Sweeney

WIDE Bay police say they will not hold back when it comes to issuing COVID-19 infringement notices.

It comes as three people were fined while a driver was allegedly hooning near Torbanlea over the Easter long weekend.

Howard Police say the three occupants of the vehicle were each handed $1334 COVID-19 infringement notices.

The men were aged between 25 and 32-years.

Officers responded to the incident, in the Burgowan area, at 5pm on Saturday evening.

They received reports the driver of the vehicle was performing burnouts at several locations.

A spokesperson said the driver was charged with burnout-related offences.

The matter is due in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

The vehicle was immobilised for 90 days.

Strict rules around social distancing and public gatherings were implemented to help slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Acting Superintendent Pat Swindells said police would enforce the regulations because the point of confinement was “to save lives.”

Act Supt Swindells said it was important for all residents, including young people, to follow the rules.

“Our message to young community members is clear – you can’t hang around together. Unless you have very specific reasons for being out, stay at home,” he warned.

Act Supt Swindells urged people to report incidents to police.

“Generally, people on the Fraser Coast are adhering to the rules around social distancing and public gatherings but if you witness anyone flouting the rules, you must call Policelink and report them,” he said.

You can call Policelink on 131 444.