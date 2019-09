STAY AWAY: A fallen power line has forced the closure of one of Maryborough's main roads.

A LIVE fallen power line has forced the closure of one of Maryborough's main roads.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Old Gympie Rd, Tinana about 1.35pm.

The section of road near the Ned Kelly's service station is closed in both directions.

Multiple police crews are diverting traffic.

Ergon Energy are the way to the scene.

More to come.