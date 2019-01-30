Menu
Cedar Grove resident Shari Taylor snapped this pic of the smoke yesterday.
Shari Taylor
Stay away from fire: Fireys

Carly Morrissey
by
29th Jan 2019 11:00 AM

BUSH fires continue to burn west of New Beith and in the Flagstone and Undullah areas.

While the fire is not currently threatening properties Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) advises residents will need to keep up to date and decide what actions to take if the situation changes.

The fire is now burning west of Rice Rd Unduallah, New Beith Rd and bushland west of the interstate railway line.

"Crews will be on scene today working to contain the fire. People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality," a QFES update said.

The Greenbank Rural Fire Bridgade posted an update to Facebook last night asking people to stay away.

"Please keep out of the area there is a lot of trucks machinery and dangerous trees. There has been a lot of cars coming to have a look. Please avoid the area. Unless you have a valid reason to be here don't be," the post said.

"Drones will cause the choppers to stop. Law or no laws you are hindering operations.

"Crews have been monitoring and working on strengthening containment lines. This will continue. There is no property under threat. There is large volumes of smoke and they will continue."

