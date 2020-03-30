‘Stay connected’, Fraser Coast club urges

Marion Sneddon, Jarred Best, Leigh Scheltinga, Josh Hobbs and Pat Consen – KSS Jets and Lifeline partnership.

Marion Sneddon, Jarred Best, Leigh Scheltinga, Josh Hobbs and Pat Consen – KSS Jets and Lifeline partnership.

FOOTBALL: The KSS Jets committee is ensuring it keeps the club connected during its enforced break with regular messages on email and social media.

The club is encouraging members to stay active and remain positive.

"It is about sticking together during these times and being ready to go," president Josh Hobbs said.

"Football will return at some time."

Hobbs believes football and sport will help to rebuild our communities after the pandemic.

"Lost jobs and keeping our community are more important than a game at the moment," he said.

Hobbs is asking members to reach out if they are struggling.

"We are all in this together and we need to keep each other safe," he said.

The KSS Jets practise what they preach after forming a partnership with Lifeline in 2019.

Lifeline offers a 24-hour phone service for personal crisis and can be contacted on 13 11 14 across Australia.

If you are aware of any sporting clubs doing great work for the community during the pandemic, the Chronicle would like to hear from you. Drop us a line at FraserCoast.Sport@frasercoastchronicle.com.au, so we can promote the great work or initiatives clubs are involved in.