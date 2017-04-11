Stay energy savvy with Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre

The Energy Savvy program could save you a lot on your power bills. An information day will be held at the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre from 10am Wednesday.

THERE'S still time to sign up for the new Energy Savvy Families Program in Hervey Bay and Maryborough, with a family information day planned for April 12.

The Energy Savvy Program is part of the Queensland Government's planned rollout of digital meters across regional Queensland, granting resources to families to help them manage their monthly bills and budget.

Part of the program involves granting families a digital meter, access to a Homesmart website to monitor their energy usage and set budgets, and phone alerts to warn them of their use.

Wednesday's family information day, hosted by the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre, will provide all the information about the program, along with other services offered by the neighbourhood centre.

Free tea and coffee, a sausage sizzle and activities for children will be on site.

The event will run from 10am-1pm.

Contact the Neighbourhood Centre on 4194 3000 for more information.