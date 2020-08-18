STAY GLASSY: Cheating ‘confession’ comes to smashing end

A HEATED dispute at a hotel led to a woman getting smashed in the face with a glass and in need of hospital treatment.

Natalie Jane Chapman, 44, pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Monday to assault occasioning bodily harm.

The court heard the dispute started when the victim approached Chapman at a gathering at Mundubbera's Royal Hotel and told her she had slept with her husband.

CCTV showed Chapman was shoved by the woman and she retaliated by hitting her in the face with the glass.

The court heard Chapman's intention had been strike the victim with her with her hand or fist, not to glass her.

The victim suffered cuts to her face and was treated in hospital.

The court heard Chapman was an indigenous leader and she and her husband ran an indigenous wellbeing firm.

Magistrate Terry Duroux said he accepted the victim had been saying "all sorts of terrible things" and getting in Chapman's face.

He also accepted she had shoved Chapman first, which had instigated the physical altercation.

Magistrate Duroux said a glassing, especially at a licensed premises, was a serious matter, but accepted it was out of character.

Chapman was sentenced to six months in jail, immediately suspended, with an operational period of two years.

Convictions were recorded.