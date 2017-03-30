'Stay off the roads, stay safe and keep safe': M'boro police

Maryborough police have urged the public to stay safe over the next afternoon.

THE rain may have stopped for a short while, but Maryborough Police are urging people to stay at home over the next day, to keep families safe during severe weather conditions.

Senior constable Danielle Loftus said families should treat themselves to staying at home tomorrow to avoid issues with the weather.

"Sight seeing, swimming or playing in flooded drains and areas is extremely dangerous and needs to stop,” she said.

"For those who are travelling home from work or doing essential travel, please drive to the conditions and remember, if it's flooded, forget it.”

"Please stay off the roads, stay safe and keep safe.”

Up to 49mm fell in Hervey Bay since 9am this morning, with Maryborough receiving about 67mm.