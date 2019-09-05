Menu
BRAVE FIGHT: Ashleigh Moller, 16, will miss Saturday's Maryborough Speedway meet as she prepares for brain surgery. Her pink number 44 kart, inset, will still be on the track. Matthew McInerney
'Stay strong, 44': Speedway rallies after brain tumour shock

Christian Berechree
5th Sep 2019 12:01 AM
SPEEDWAY: Not even a shock brain cancer diagnosis could keep Number 44 off the Maryborough track.

Ashleigh Moller, Maryborough's 16-year-old junior speedway star, was ready to hit the track in her iconic pink car at Saturday's meet.

But plans dramatically changed when she was diagnosed with a brain tumour on Sunday.

The devastating diagnosis came just hours after Ashleigh went to Maryborough Hospital, complaining of a headache and blurry vision.

Now she is in Brisbane, awaiting major surgery.

Ashleigh said there were calls for the weekend's race to be cancelled but she was having none of that.

Ashleigh Moller in her iconic pink Number 44 kart on the Maryborough track. Cody Fox

"Someone wanted to cancel the race meet this weekend out of respect,” Ashleigh said.

"I'm not dead. Go out and have a great time for me.”

Ashleigh said while she was disappointed she would not have the chance to race for the Queen of the Karts title against the senior women, her pink racer would be on the track.

It will be her good mate Corey Stothard behind the wheel.

"Corey, who was going to be my racing partner in the double trouble two-driver race, is still going to take number 44 out for a run,” Ashleigh said.

"Hopefully he can bring home the 44 to victory lane.”

Ashleigh's dad, Wayne, is the speedway president and said the family was looking at creating a campaign in his daughter's honour.

The campaign, called Stay Strong 44, would raise awareness of brain tumours and other types of brain cancer.

