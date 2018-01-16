Menu
Stay up to date: Online access gives readers best local news

KEEPING UP TO DATE: Sharing the merits of changing to a digital subscription, David Kennedy has been a long-time reader of the Fraser Coast Chronicle .
by Matthew McInerney

IT IS not easy to get your hands on a copy of the Fraser Coast Chronicle in Darwin or Perth.

Luckily, for subscribers like David Kennedy, the Chronicle's digital subscription ensures he can keep on top of local issues while he is out of town.

Mr Kennedy has spent about four decades in the construction industry, regularly working either interstate or overseas.

It used to be difficult for the Wondunna man to keep up with local news, particularly the political and business pages, but a subscription means the latest breaking news is always at his fingertips.

"Normally, I wouldn't be able to get that news if I was somewhere else,” Mr Kennedy said.

"I'm usually looking at news to see what's going on at home.

"It's just keeping up to date with what's happening where you live.”

Mr Kennedy lived in Maryborough before he relocated to Wondunna.

He said his parents would buy the newspaper every day, and it's a habit the life-long Chronicle reader has continued to this day.

But rather than buy a newspaper every day, Mr Kennedy opts for digital access during the week, with the larger, weekend edition delivered every Saturday.

