STAYING ALIVE: Finals destiny remains in the hands of Wests

LEADER: Western Suburbs player Dyirun Johnson passes the ball against The Waves on Saturday. Inset: He scores one of his two tries for the night in the contest that keeps the side alive this year. Brian Cassidy

LEAGUE: A renewed focus to give it a red-hot crack in the last few weeks of the season has put Western Suburbs in prime position to make the finals.

The Panthers kept their season alive by beating The Waves 34-16 at Salter Oval on Saturday.

If Wests had lost it would have ended their hopes.

Hervey Bay would have had a three-point lead heading into the final round after gaining two points this week for what would have been a scheduled match against Maryborough Brothers and having a one-point lead after this week if results had gone their way.

But now Wests lead Hervey Bay by one point with Hervey Bay to lead by one point heading into the final round after getting two points this week and the Panthers having the bye.

The two sides will now face off in the final round with the winner to progress to the finals or Hervey Bay to progress if it is a draw.

Wests player Dyirun Johnson said the side had come together well.

"It came from everyone turning up to training,” he said.

"Everyone is looking to put in the hard effort to make the finals.

"It's making sure we give 110 per cent every game.”

Johnson might be one of the younger players in the team but he is leading from the front.

The half scored two tries against last year's premiers on Saturday and one the week before in the side's win against the Wallaroos.

"It all comes off the forwards,” Johnson said.

"I just find the right lines and make sure I move in and work down the middle of the park.”

The Panthers raced to a 24-0 lead against The Waves before holding on in the second half to claim their biggest and an important victory.

"The focus was on completing our sets and just finding our feet in the first five minutes,” Johnson said.

"We did that and then started to move the ball well.”

Johnson played for the Central Queensland Capras in the under-18 Mal Meninga Auswide Bank competition before coming back a few weeks ago.

He is now in his second season of A-grade.

"I feel at home now,” he said.

"I get a few compliments from the players after a game and a bit of negativity, but that's part of the game.”

Wests and Johnson next face Hervey Bay in the final round in two weeks' time.

The Waves, who didn't comment after being contacted by the NewsMail, play the Wallaroos this Saturday at Salter Oval.