Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fraser Coast Mariners’ Luke Wolter gets tackled.
Fraser Coast Mariners’ Luke Wolter gets tackled.
Sport

Steady as she goes for Mariners

BRENDAN BOWERS
25th Oct 2019 3:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UNION:For Fraser Coast Mariners coach Trent Devere the message remains the same.

“We’re not getting ahead of ourselves,” he said.

The first two rounds have proved successful for the Mariners with easy wins over last year’s premiers, Bundaberg Pythons and the Turtles.

It is a case of venturing into the unknown in round three against the Barbarians.

The Bundaberg team forfeited last week due to players not being registered.

“They are a very rugby-minded side and will be fresh after having last week off,” Devere said.

He believes his team needs to focus on their own game and fix the silly mistakes that they are making during the match.

The make-up of the team is still uncertain with a few players carrying some injuries.

“We have a bye next week and it may be worth using the extra week to recover,” he said

Devere will be guided by his players on whether they play or not.

The Waves Sports Complex will again host the two matches.

The Mariners and Barbarians kick-off at 5pm before the match between Turtles and Falcons at 6.30pm.

fc sport fraser coast mariners local sport
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Amputee carjacker accused clashes with prison officer

    premium_icon Amputee carjacker accused clashes with prison officer

    Crime A prison officer accused of “unnecessary use of force” has been suspended after a run-in with an alleged carjacker.

    Fight for transparency continues after health boss sacked

    premium_icon Fight for transparency continues after health boss sacked

    News Mr Bennett criticised the State Government’s handling of the termination

    Woman hospitalised after dog attack

    premium_icon Woman hospitalised after dog attack

    News A woman has been taken to hospital with injuries to her legs and arms

    FREE COMICS: Fans come together for Spooktacular event

    premium_icon FREE COMICS: Fans come together for Spooktacular event

    News Whether you're into villians or super heroes, there’s something for everyone at...