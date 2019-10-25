Steady as she goes for Mariners

UNION:For Fraser Coast Mariners coach Trent Devere the message remains the same.

“We’re not getting ahead of ourselves,” he said.

The first two rounds have proved successful for the Mariners with easy wins over last year’s premiers, Bundaberg Pythons and the Turtles.

It is a case of venturing into the unknown in round three against the Barbarians.

The Bundaberg team forfeited last week due to players not being registered.

“They are a very rugby-minded side and will be fresh after having last week off,” Devere said.

He believes his team needs to focus on their own game and fix the silly mistakes that they are making during the match.

The make-up of the team is still uncertain with a few players carrying some injuries.

“We have a bye next week and it may be worth using the extra week to recover,” he said

Devere will be guided by his players on whether they play or not.

The Waves Sports Complex will again host the two matches.

The Mariners and Barbarians kick-off at 5pm before the match between Turtles and Falcons at 6.30pm.