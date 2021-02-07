STEALING AND FRAUD: Decade-old charges come to a head

Two offences committed ten years ago have caught up with a woman, who faced Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Nicole Butcher, 47, pleaded guilty to one count of stealing from June 25 2011 and one count of fraud from 27 December 2010.

Police Prosecutor Senior Constable Sonia Edwards said the incident of stealing occurred at Soul Pattinson Pharmacy in Murgon, where the defendant took a bottle of perfume, removed the plastic wrapper and placed the bottle in her handbag.

“She left the store making no attempt to purchase the goods. CCTV footage captured that offence, police made an attempt to locate her however she had returned to New South Wales.”

“When police did catch up with her, she made full admissions to stealing the perfume.

“In relation to the fraud matter … the defendant ordered a mini data projector from Target Country Murgon under the name Nicole Ship. Staff ordered it in to the Hervey Bay store and notified her that it would be dispatched to the Murgon store.

“The defendant has entered the victim store to collect that item, told the sales attendant she was there to pick it up and that it had been paid for by her mother at the Hervey Bay store with her credit card but she forgot to bring the receipt.

“The attendant did give her the item … when they’ve made inquiries, they tried to contact her as there was no record of it being paid for by that card. The defendant did not provide the victim with proof of purchase.

“On January 24 2011 the defendant was seen in the victim store … she was told she had until the close of business on January 28 to pay for the item. When she failed to pay, they contacted police.”

Defence Lawyer Michael Riedel said Ms Butcher suffered from bipolar disorder and had no recollection of the offending.

“She instructs me at the time she was off her medication and the passage of time is an issue.”

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge said the charges were old matters and that Ms Butcher had not been in trouble with the law since those dates.

No conviction was recorded and he sentenced Ms Butcher to a 12 month reconnaissance order.