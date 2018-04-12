Stealing steaks lands woman before Maryborough court

HIDING steaks and beauty products in her handbag landed a woman in Maryborough Magistrates Court this week.



Biggenden's Tracey Nadine Hart pleaded guilty to one count of stealing during her appearance on Tuesday.



Police prosecutor Sonia Edwards said Hart had visited Woolworths in Childers about 3.50pm on March 15, where she had been seen acting suspiciously.



She was observed placing mince, rump steaks and beauty products in her shoulder bag.



When Hart was confronted about whether or not she had paid for the items, she told the store attendant to "f**k off" and left the store without paying, Senior Constable Edwards said.



Police were able to track Hart down via the registration number of her car.



The court heard Hart was caring for her 10-year-old nephew and working at a local hotel.



Hart lost her sister to pneumonia in 2012 and her mum had been diagnosed with bowel cancer, which caused a downward spiral.



Just prior to the incident, her mum had again been diagnosed with cancer.



The court heard she had not returned to the store since the incident and she would pay compensation for the items she took.



Magistrate Andrew Sinclair said Hart had stayed out of trouble for nearly three years, was working and was clearly making an effort.



Hart was sentenced to 40 hours of community service, ordered to pay $200 in compensation and a conviction was recorded.

